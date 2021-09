Petit Kouraj

Orange Mini Fringe Bag

£395.00

This orange PETIT KOURAJ Mini fringe bag features coiled leather handles, a cotton net top and long fringing in contrasting pink to the base. It has a satin pouch insert and an adjustable shoulder strap. You don’t need any amount of Kouraj to carry this PETIT KOURAJ bag - everyone will love it.