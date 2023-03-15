United States
Sally Beauty
Orange Med Fine Buffer Block 100/180 Grit
$1.49
At Sally Beauty
What is it? Great for manicures and pedicures as well as on any artificial surface like acrylics, gels, polygel, and dip powder. Beauty Secrets #100 grit is best for shortening and shaping artificial nails. #180 grit is best to prep the natural nail for nail application or a smoother finish after the use of #100 grit. What makes it special? 4-Sided High quality 100/180 Grit Block