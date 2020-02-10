Torrid

Lattice Deep-v Wireless Fix One-piece

$98.90 $69.23

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

A deep-V, lattice-front highlights this one-piece suit that hugs your figure in all the right places and features adjustable multiway straps and Slim Fix technology that's slimming and smoothing for a tummy-concealing effect. Lightly lined, wireless cups Fits most cup sizes Adjustable multiway straps Princess seams on bodice Slim Fix mesh lining contours your body with extra tummy control CONTENT + CARE Nylon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size swimwear SIZE + FIT Please refer to the Size Fit & Guide chart for the perfect fit.