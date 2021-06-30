United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
From You Flowers
Orange Kalanchoe Plant
$44.99$35.99
At From You Flowers
View Similar Products Item #BF268-11KMO Put together by a local florist, the Orange Kalanchoe Plant makes for a lovely and vibrant gift. Orange kalanchoe comes in a colorful cache pot and can be delivered quickly. This orange flowering plant makes for a delightful housewarming gift or for Halloween. Measures 9"H X 9"L. Includes: • Orange Kalanchoe Plant • Colorful Cache Pot