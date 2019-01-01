Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Habitat
Orange Bubble Glass Vase
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Habitat
With its mouth-watering colour, variations in opacity and combination of smooth and ragged edges, the Tangelo orange bubble glass vase has huge visual appeal.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
Embroidered Starburst Pillow Cover
$39.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Pottery Barn
Kantha Embroidered Pillow Cover
$49.50
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Leisure Burnt Orange 23" Pillow
$39.95
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
Design Within Reach
Outdoor Eazy Bean Everest Chair
$695.00
from
Design Within Reach
BUY
More from Habitat
DETAILS
Habitat
Yellow Stoneware Dinner Plate
£10.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Large Multicoloured Flat Weave Recycled Cotton Rug
£300.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
2 Seat Cobalt Blue Metal Folding Bistro Set
£95.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Natural Woven Occasional Chair With Green Frame
£195.00
from
Habitat
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted