United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
YOULY
Orange/blue Dog Float, X-small
$29.99$17.99
At Petco
Description This Youly Float in Orange and Blue keeps your pup safe and stylish all at once! Bright neon colors allow for clear visibility while making a retro fashion statement. Comfy, breathable mesh keeps puppy cool and a reinforced top handle makes quick retrieval easy! - Orange and Blue Float from Youly - Classic design assists in floatation while allowing your dog to remain in their natural swimming position - Quick and Secure multi-adjustable clips allow for a custom fit and easy on and off - Reinforced top handle makes quick retrieval out of the water easy - Bright neon colors provide visual safety in the water with reflective piping on the sides for additional visibility in low light conditions - Comfy, breathable belly mesh keeps pup cool by providing water and airflow to your dog's belly - Front D-Ring lets you hang small accessories, beacons or tracking devices Specifications SKU 3508686 Primary Brand YOULY Days to Ship Ships Next Business Day