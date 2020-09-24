Foxbrim

Orange Blossom Water Toner

$15.95

At Foxbrim

100% pure and natural, Orange Blossom Water Toner cleanses, purifies and soothes skin. Remove excess dirt and oil, while absorbing the benefits of this fragrant and healing floral water from the Mediterranean. Absolutely nothing is added, so you may enjoy the full benefits of this fragrant and skin-healing elixir. Renowned for it’s many uses and benefits, orange blossom water is a natural astringent and contains anti-microbial properties to provide skin with a fresh feel, while removing excess dirt and oil that clog pores and make skin seem tired. Benefits: Stimulates healing and skin regeneration Restores vitality and suppleness Smooth and soothe skin while reducing pore size Balance pH with natural acidity and provide perfect skin moisture All-natural and alcohol-free This100% pure Citrus Aurantium Amara (orange blossom) distillate is extracted by a water-steam distillation process of all natural Neroli, or orange blossoms. Only the finest Moroccan amara is used, which results in a unique and delicate floral scent not found in any other orange blossoms in the world. Additional Features: Cruelty Free Leaping Bunny Certified Bottled in Small Batches *Results may vary