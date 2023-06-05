Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Cupshe
Orange Blossom Ditsy Floral Short Leggings
£20.00
£16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At cupshe
Need a few alternatives?
La Redoute Collections
Denim Shorts
BUY
£23.10
£42.00
La Redoute
United Colors Of Benetton
Bermudas In Pure Linen
BUY
£49.95
United Colors Of Benetton
Damson Madder
Wavy Sun Short Co-ord In Blue
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Banana Republic
Palma Linen Bermuda Short
BUY
$100.00
Banana Republic
More from Cupshe
Cupshe
Orange Blossom Ditsy Floral Short Leggings
BUY
£16.00
£20.00
cupshe
Cupshe
Floral Print Twist Bralette & Spliced High Waist Bikini
BUY
$29.99
cupshe
Cupshe
4th Of July Shining Sea Bikini Set
BUY
$27.99
$39.99
cupshe
Cupshe
Encounter Under The Waves Ladder Trim One-piece
BUY
$39.99
cupshe
More from Shorts
La Redoute Collections
Denim Shorts
BUY
£23.10
£42.00
La Redoute
Cupshe
Orange Blossom Ditsy Floral Short Leggings
BUY
£16.00
£20.00
cupshe
United Colors Of Benetton
Bermudas In Pure Linen
BUY
£49.95
United Colors Of Benetton
Damson Madder
Wavy Sun Short Co-ord In Blue
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted