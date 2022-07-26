Jo Malone London

Orange Blossom Cologne

The MECCA view: Warm and floral with notes of clementine flower and orange blossom, this fragrance will leave you longing for those long hot days of summer. Layer with a curated selection of complimentary Jo Malone fragrances to create a personalised experience. Fragrance notes: Citron, clementine, orange blossom, lotus and lilac. Pair it with: Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Home Candle Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne Jo Malone London Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne All Jo Malone London products are beautifully packaged with signature Jo Malone London complimentary gift wrap