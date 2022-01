TRIP

Orange Blossom Cbd Oil (1000mg)

£39.00

Buy Now Review It

At TRIP

Meet ORANGE BLOSSOM, the best-tasting CBD oil in the UK. A unique blend of premium CBD, MCT oil and natural adaptogens to help you find your balance - infused with chamomile for its soothing and calming benefits. Our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp, THC-free and third party lab tested to ensure the highest quality and purity. It’s gluten-free, palm-oil free, vegan and made in the UK - Happy Days.