Orange And Brown Chequered Lampshade

£150.00

Reverse scalloped retro style lampshade. Featuring a chequered orange and brown silk crepe print. The shade has a 20cm yellow gold fringe drop, topped with an aubergine trim. Lined with deep orange poly satin. A luxurious centrepiece to add to your home. Can be used on a table/floor lamp, or as a ceiling lamp. Frames have a duplex fitting and have a pendant already welded in for ceiling lamps. The lampshade also comes with a shade carrier which is suitable for UK/USA/European lamps. Made to order. Please allow up to two weeks for shipping, then will be shipped out first class. Any questions don't hesitate to ask. Lovingly handmade by Ella Chandler Studio. @ellachandlerstudio