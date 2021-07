ZEYNEP ARCAY

Orange Ajour Off-the-shoulder Distressed Ribbed-knit Mini Dress | Zeynep Arcay | Net-a-porter

$950.00 $475.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Zeynep Arçay's 'Ajour' mini dress is rib-knitted for a close fit that will accentuate every curve. It has a chic off-the-shoulder neckline and is distressed at the scalloped hem and cuffs. Wear yours with sneakers or strappy sandals.