Oral-b® Smart Series 6000 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$159.99
At Target
The Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth connectivity removes up to 300% more plaque along the gum line vs manual toothbrush. Bluetooth communication allows the brush to connect with your smartphone to give you real-time feedback on your brushing habits. With 5 unique modes and a customizable SmartRing pressure sensor that lights up when you brush too hard, the Oral-B Pro 6000 will transform the way you brush. You can even customize the pressure sensor's color! Trust in the precision engineering of Braun and the dental expertise of Oral-B, the #1 brand used and recommended by dentists worldwide. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Manufacturer Contact Information Customer support : (800) 566-7252 or (800) 566-ORAlb. Oral-B recommends brushing with Crest Toothpaste for optimal results on teeth whitening, gum care, and plaque removal.