Oral-B

Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

$49.99 $39.99

The Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable toothbrush provides a clinically proven superior clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The professionally inspired design of the CrossAction brush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees, and 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300% more plaque along the gumline than a regular manual toothbrush. The pressure sensor stops pulsations if you brush too hard to prevent harmful over-brushing and there is 1 mode, plus an in-handle timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes. Trust in the precision engineering of Braun and the dental expertise of Oral-B, the #1 brand used and recommended by dentists worldwide. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Manufacturer Contact Information Customer support : (800) 566-7252 or (800) 566-ORALB