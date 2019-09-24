Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Oral-B
Oral B Genius 8000 Black Rechargeable Bluetooth Toothbrush
$249.99
$312.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Featured in 1 story
How To Give
The Bachelor
For Christmas
by
Rebecca Farley
Need a few alternatives?
Orla Kiely
Flower Spot Graphite Yoga Headband
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Jennifer Behr
Jasmina Voilette
$975.00
from
Jennifer Behr
BUY
Anthropologie
Faux-fur Earmuffs
$49.50
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Rive Headband
$34.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Oral-B
Oral-B
Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush
$26.33
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Oral-B
Pro 5000 Smartseries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$99.94
$89.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Oral-B
White Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$65.98
$39.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Oral-B
Oral-b Genius 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$179.99
$109.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Scunci
Elite Scrunchie Set
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
More from TV
TV Shows
What Happened To Whitney Fransway On (And After)
The Bachelor...
Krystal Neilson and Chris Randone's wedding was a Bachelor Nation hotspot. Tons of former stars descended upon Mexico for the televised ceremony,
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Revian Chang Changed Her 'Do After Colton Underwood's <...
Colton Underwood had to send seven women home on the first night of his Bachelor season and Revian Chang was one of them. The nurse from Santa Monica,
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Bachelor In Paradise
Season 6, Episode 10 Recap: The Dea...
Tonight on the show that airs between commercials for Stumptown, we got a rekindled relationship, a rose ceremony, Mike Johnson's final Bachelor audition,
by
Lia Beck
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted