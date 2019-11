West Elm

Oracle Rug (5’x8′)

$499.00 $249.99

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Our Oracle Rug rolls out soft color and rich texture with a Moroccan-inspired pattern hand-tufted from 100% wool. As a Fair Trade Certified™ product, each piece supports better living and working conditions—artisans earn a premium for each rug made, empowering them to collectively invest in their surrounding communities.