HOKA One

Ora Recovery Slide

$50.00

You’ve just finished a long run or grueling race and simply put, your feet need some TLC. Enter the ORA Recovery Slide. We put a HOKA ONE ONE® oversized midsole and Meta-Rocker into a slide design and love the result. Comfort and support when and where you need them. Your tired feet just got saved. FEATURES Soft top layer EVA for immediate step in comfort Early Stage Meta-Rocker offers a smooth ride Dual layer construction incorporates soft top layer and resilient midsole/outsole for durability and stability Strategic groove placement for optimal comfort and traction 100% Vegan RN 88276