LELO

Ora™ 3

$179.00 $152.15

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

ORA™ 3 Body Experience a melting clitoral orgasm with ORA™ 3 oral sex simulator. It uses PreMotion™ technology and more firm and precise nub rotating motion for 25% faster real-feeling oral stimulation. It’s a stunning combination of different vibration patterns and a tongue-like massage that mimics the feeling of indulgent oral pleasure. Warranty 1 year Quality guarantee 10 years