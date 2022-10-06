YSL Beauty

Or Rouge La Crème Regard

$210.00

Buy Now Review It

At YSL Beauty

Benefits Discover the precise and targeted anti-aging science of Or Rouge that works deeply within the surface of skin to fight the 11 visible signs of aging. The prestige collection unveils an outstanding innovation with renovations to five iconic products, now more concentrated in the precious pistil of the saffron for accelerated renewal. Remastered with pure, high-performing ingredients, the line is 100% formulated without parabens, mineral oil and sulfates. Repackaged in a sleek, couture design that has received the highly respected recognition of responsible luxury, experience the true luxury of the Or Rouge Collection like never before. Type Cream