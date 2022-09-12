Colgate

Optic White Pro Series Led Device And Teeth Whitening Kit

Frequently Asked Questions WHAT MAKES THE LED LIGHT WORK? We're glad you asked! Our clinically proven & patented LED uses indigo light - a higher energy light that amplifies the power of the pen's serum even further. These tiny, powerful lights make tooth stains more receptive to the bleaching power of hydrogen peroxide, and are effective against a broad spectrum of stains. The shape of the device covers both top and bottom row of teeth, for complete coverage. HOW WHITE WILL MY TEETH GET? While everyone's results vary, if properly used for 10 minutes a day for 10 days, your teeth should be six shades whiter, comparable to what you'd receive from a professional whitening treatment in a dentist's office. That's a big enough difference to take before-and-after photos! WILL THE DEVICE CAUSE TOOTH SENSITIVITY? Every individual varies in how they respond to teeth whitening. This kit has been designed for no teeth sensitivity using a lower grade of hydrogen peroxide. However, some people may experience tooth sensitivity or gum discomfort when using whitening products. This discomfort is temporary and not harmful. If you experience more than mild tooth sensitivity or gum discomfort, stop use and consult your dentist. IS THE TEETH WHITENING DEVICE SAFE? At Colgate, we take the safety of your dental care seriously. Our Teeth Whitening Device has been rigorously tested and is 100% safe for consumer use. It won't harm your tooth enamel or gums. HOW SHOULD THE TEETH WHITENING DEVICE FIT? The Teeth Whitening Device was designed with soft and flexible material to maximise comfort. We tested it with lots of people to make sure it fit well and felt comfortable. We hope you agree! DO MY TEETH HAVE TO BE DRY? Yes, for best results teeth need to be "dry". After brushing your teeth, simply dab your teeth with a tissue or wipe them with your finger. The treatment quickly forms a smudge-proof, concentrated hydrogen peroxide film on your teeth once applied. If your teeth are dry, this film adheres to your teeth better for enhanced whitening. WHAT IF MY PEN RUNS OUT? CAN I STILL USE MY DEVICE? Yes! Simply use Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Treatment Pen as refill for a brighter smile. HOW MUCH SERUM SHOULD I APPLY? 1-2 clicks of serum is enough to whiten up to 4 teeth. For the very first use, it may take up to 20 clicks to get the first drop of serum to appear on the brush. WHAT IF MY PEN RUNS OUT? Continue using your rechargeable LED device in your teeth whitening routine and simply replace the whitening pen with Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen to maintain your whiter, more confident smile. Each whitening pen provides up to 30 treatments (varies based on individual use). HOW LONG DOES THE PEN LAST? The whitening pen provides up to 30 treatments (but this varies per user). HOW DO I GET THE BEST RESULTS? Pro tip: Leave the treatment on for at least 4 hours and refrain from drinking and eating in those 4 hours. Better yet, allow the dried serum on your teeth to work its magic overnight while you catch those zzz's. The next morning, brush like normal to remove the serum coating and reveal your brighter, whiter smile.