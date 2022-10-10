Colgate

Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Whiten teeth while you sleep. In as little as a week (two weeks of treatment is recommended for best results), these Optic White teeth whitening pens whiten your teeth up to two shades and have 15X more whitening power in 1 treatment versus brushing alone, unlike other tooth whitening pens. The whitening pen pack includes one tooth whitener pen and one overnight stand for easy storage next to the sink or countertop. Gentle Whitening: We know teeth whitening sensitive teeth can be a pain. That's why our enamel safe tooth whitening gel formula has been designed for no sensitive teeth during and after the whitening process. Easy to Use: Click the back of the pen to dispense the unique formula to clean, dry teeth. The teeth stain remover formula dries quickly and whitens your teeth overnight. To remove, simply brush your teeth when you wake up to white teeth.