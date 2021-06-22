Colgate

Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

$24.99 $17.52

Buy Now Review It

Enamel safe teeth whitening serum formula designed to minimize tooth sensitivity and removes 15 years of Stains in 1 week, making it a great addition to your teeth whitening products Easy to use tooth whitening pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth, control the whitening serum applied and minimize irritation and tingling sensation by avoiding contact with gums and soft tissue Dry your teeth and apply the teeth whitening treatment at night after your regular oral care routine, right before going to bed; use for 1 weeks The teeth whitener serum is designed to rapidly dry; clumping may occur on the pen, brush or on the tooth surface, to remove click pen and allow serum to run through bristles. Dry with a clean tissue. Do not clean with water. Click to close The teeth whitening pen contains 3% hydrogen peroxide and is a vegan, gluten free and sugar free teeth stain remover Includes: (1) teeth whitening pen, (1) overnight stand to store; 35 nightly treatments in 1 pen The tooth whitening serum forms a film on the tooth surface overnight. Brush teeth in the morning to remove Whiten teeth while you sleep. In as little as a week (two weeks of treatment is recommended for best results), these Optic White teeth whitening pens whiten your teeth up to two shades and have 15X more whitening power in 1 treatment versus brushing alone, unlike other tooth whitening pens. The whitening pen pack includes one tooth whitener pen and one overnight stand for easy storage next to the sink or countertop. Gentle Whitening: We know teeth whitening sensitive teeth can be a pain. That's why our enamel safe tooth whitening gel formula has been designed for no sensitive teeth during and after the whitening process. Easy to Use: Click the back of the pen to dispense the unique formula to clean, dry teeth. The teeth stain remover formula dries quickly and whitens your teeth overnight. To remove, simply brush your teeth when you wake up to white teeth.