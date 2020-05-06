Colgate

Optic White At Home Teeth Whitening Kit

$185.00 $129.00

Whitening Kit Includes: 1 LED Light Teeth Whitening Tray, 1 Charging Case, 20 teeth whitening gel vials (2.8mL each with 9% hydrogen peroxide) for 10 Day Treatment Rechargeable tray uses an LED teeth whitening light with blue light technology to activate hydrogen peroxide and remove up to 10 years of stains Use for just 10 minutes a day, for 10 days, to get results like professional teeth whitening in the comfort of your home Enamel safe and designed for no teeth sensitivity Easy to use, fastest at-home whitening treatment* for 6 shades whiter teeth *based on lab study, using each system as directed. v. a competing blue light activated teeth whitening treatment **after 10 minutes of daily use for 10 days Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Teeth Whitening Kit is like getting a professional whitening treatment in the comfort of your own home! Enamel safe and designed for no sensitivity, our breakthrough technology can remove up to 10 years of stains from your smile. LED blue-light activated hydrogen peroxide can provide 6 shades whiter teeth in just 10 minutes of daily use for 10 days. It’s the fastest at-home whitening treatment* you can get, making it an alternative to whitening strips and traditional teeth bleaching kits! *(based on lab study, using each system as directed vs. a competing blue light activated teeth whitening treatment) 9% hydrogen peroxide whitening serum vials Ingredients: water, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide, carbomer, sodium hydroxide, sodium saccharin 0.09 FL OZ (2.8 mL) per vial