Opove

Opove Massage Gun

$149.99 $129.99

OPOVE M3 Pro Decent massage gun is a go-to recovery tool, it is easy to use and good to relieve muscle chronic pain and soreness. Designed to help you warm-up and recover from workouts The muscle massage gun is super quiet with unique quiet Glide technology and 26V Brushless high-torque motor and is one of the best massage gun if you're also looking for the quietest OPOVE M3 Pro Decent works up to 180 minutes of use per full charge with a rechargeable battery; 5 Applicators & 3-speed settings which makes it ideal for those who experience varying levels of muscle soreness or pain. Cushion head can even help with sleep and stress The handle is ergonomically and easy-hold designed so that you can hit hard-to-reach spots; fashion appearance for a great gift choice Only lightweight 2.1lbs, easy-to-use for self-myofascial release. With protective carrying case