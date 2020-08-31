Opinel

Opinel Kitchen Knives (set Of 3)

$89.00

At Food52

When push comes to shove, many professional and home cooks alike will tell you the same thing: You can do pretty much everything you need in the kitchen using just three knives. The knifemakers at Opinel agree, and have dreamt up the three-knife starter set of every new cook’s dreams. The set comes with three stainless steel knives with cheerful beechwood handles: a chef’s knife for everyday chopping/dicing/slicing, a paring knife for more delicate knifework (like hulling strawberries), and a carving knife for slicing up big hunks o’ meat.