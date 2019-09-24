OPI

Opi The Nutcracker And The Four Realms 2018 Collection, Gold Key To The Kingdom

OPI and Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Collection offers offers 12 limited edition nail polish colors and three perfectly coordinating glitter shades for every holiday event and wish list.A glittering gold that's key to a clutch holiday look.Make spirits bright when you wear this warm, glowing shade.Made in the USA.Godfather Drosselmeyer presents Clara with a golden thread that leads to a big surprise, which inspired this gold glitter nail polish.How to use-Step 1. Start by applying OPI Base Coat to clean, dry nails with cuticles pushed back.Step 2. For a perfect polish, apply one stroke of nail lacquer down the center of the nail, followed by one stroke along each side of the nail.Step 3. Then apply a second coat of nail lacquer, pulling color over the tips of the nails.Step 4. Shine, seal, and protect with one coat of OPI Top Coat, pulling it over the tips of the nails.Step 5. For a manicure that's dry to the touch in minutes, apply 2 drops of DripDry, Lacquer Drying Drops to each nail.