OPI
Opi Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, Natural Origin, Cruelty-free Nail Lacquer, 0.5 Fl Oz.
$11.50
Description Flirty pink natural nail polish is the perfect mood-boosting accessory. Benefits 9-free, cruelty-free. Nature sourced plant-based ingredients. Long-lasting, high-shine finish. 30 original shades. Suggested Use Apply two thin coats of natural-origin nail polish shade of choice. Let dry, then apply Nature Strong Top Coat.