OPI

Opi Nail Polish, Nail Lacquer, Alpine Snow, White Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz

$8.69

You'll never go wrong with our signature NAIL POLISHES. Discover all of OPI's iconic NAIL POLISH shades or check out our trendy new collections. Nail Lacquer is the original NAIL POLISH formula that reinvented quality nail color, your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly. This fresh WHITE NAIL POLISH is perfect for french-look tips and is the perfect white for your set of nail polish neutrals. Complete just about any look with this great NAIL POLISH shade. For best results, use with OPI Natural Base Coat and OPI Top Coat or RapiDry Top Coat. Made in the USA. PERFECT FOR FRENCH LOOKING TIPS and is the perfect white nail polish for your set of neutrals. ALPINE SNOW NAIL POLISH shade gives you the PERFECT, SHINY TIPS every time with a crème finish. COMPLETE just about any look with OPI's Alpine Snow white nail polish shade. OPI's NAIL POLISH formula that reinvented quality nail color is your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly. OPI Nail Lacquer NAIL POLISH provides up to 7 days of wear and easily removes with Expert Touch Lacquer Remover. Apply OPI Natural Nail Base Coat, then apply two coats of NAIL POLISH color, finish with OPI Top Coat, then let dry. OPI NAIL POLISH is available in 200+ polishes including OPI's most iconic NAIL POLISH and GEL NAIL POLISH shades. If this OPI color is one of your faves, enroll in Subscribe and Save so you never run out. About OPI OPI is the #1 salon NAIL POLISH brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, GEL NAIL POLISH, nail treatments, & skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.