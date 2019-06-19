OPI

Opi Nail Lacquer In Kyoto Pearl

$10.50

Nail lacquer is the original nail polish formula that reinvented quality nail color, your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly. The world's your oyster when you sport this pearly white. A pearl finish is a perfect pairing for this pristine polish. Made in the USA. Brand Story OPI is the #1 salon nail brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, nail treatments, and skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.