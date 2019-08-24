OPI

Opi Nail Lacquer, Grease Collection In Teal Me More, Teal Me More

$10.50

Nail lacquer is the original nail polish formula that reinvented quality nail color, your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly. Get ready to gossip with the girls over how striking this teal is. Make sure you stand out in a room with this deep hue. Made in the USA. Brand Story OPI is the #1 salon nail brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, nail treatments, and skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.