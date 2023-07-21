OPI

Opi Nail Lacquer – 0.5 Fl Oz

$12.89

Highlights #1 Salon Nail Polish Brand Worldwide 2020 Glamour Beauty Award Winner for The Best Nail Polish Fast Drying Formula Best results when used with base coat and top coat for up to 7 days of wear Description OPI is the most preferred brand in the nail industry! They offer a variety of beautiful colors that are formulated for a long lasting and flawless finish. Used alone, the lacquer can give beautiful results but used alongside an OPI base coat and an OPI top coat can deliver the perfect at-home manicure or pedicure. When using these additions, your nails can result in a longer lasting manicure or pedicure of highly pigmented 7 day wear. Featuring a game changing, fast drying formula for a smoother error-free application.