OPI

Nail Envy Strengthener Nail Treatment

$17.95

Product Description OPI Nail Envy Original Nail Strengthener is ideal for weak, damaged nails. Provides maximum strengthening with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium for harder, longer, stronger, natural nails! Weak, damaged nails are no match for OPI Nail Envy NAIL STRENGTHENER! Thanks to added calcium and protein, OPI Nail Envy NAIL TREATMENTS build manicure-ready nails that are harder, longer and stronger than ever before. All Nail Envy products can be used as a stand-alone treatment or as a base coat alternative. PROVIDES MAXIMUM NAIL STRENGTHENING with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium for harder, longer, stronger, natural nails to envy NAIL STRENGTHENER with added calcium and protein to build manicure ready nails that are harder, longer and stronger than ever before WEAK, DAMAGED NAILS are no match for OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener! Get ready for your nails to be envied by all All OPI Nail Envy products can be used as a stand alone treatment or as a NAIL POLISH base coat alternative OPI Nail Envy line offers targeted NAIL STRENGTHENER TREATMENTS with a variety of effective formulas OPI Nail Envy comes in four neutral NAIL SHADES with a formula renowned for its ability to strengthen natural nails Awards: Sunday Times Style Beauty Awards 2015 and Best Beauty Awards 2015 If this OPI nail product is one of your faves, enroll in Subscribe and Save so you never run out About OPI OPI is the #1 salon NAIL POLISH brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, GEL NAIL POLISH, nail treatments, & skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.