Opi Infinite Shine In Japanese Rose Garden

Infinite Shine is a 3-step system which provides up to 11 days of wear and gel-like shine. Wake up and smell the roses of this sweet, long-wear shade that is back! Get pretty pink for eye-catching long-lasting nails. Made in the USA. Brand Story OPI is the #1 salon nail brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, nail treatments, and skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.