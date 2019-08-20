OPI Infinite Shine

Opi Infinite Shine - Get Ryd-of-thym Blues

OPI is an important distributor of professional & high-quality hand care, nail care & skin care. They introduced Infinite Shine which is a nail lacquer system that offers a gel-like, shiny finish - no LED or UV light required. OPI Infinite Shine offers a range of bold & bright tones, which will see you through all seasons! Infinite Shine Basecoats & topcoats are available to enhance a shiny, even finish. The Infinite Shine system offers long-lasting colour & shine, which wears up to 10 days! The special formula primes your nails adds depth & intensifies colour - whilst giving you a mirror-like finish. Shine lasts until it's removed, easily removed - without having to soak your nails. Removes like OPI nail lacquers. Wear on your natural nails, or over acrylic & gel enhancements.