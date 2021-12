OPI

Holiday 2021 Celebration Collection, Nail Polish, Gift Sets

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Whether you're more sugar or more spice, this nail polish duo is perfect for expressing yourself. Benefits OPI Nail Lacquer is available in 200 NAIL POLISH shades, and provides up to 7 days of wear. Suggested Use Apply NAIL STRENGTHENER Base Coat, then two coats of NAIL POLISH color. Finish with TOP COAT NAIL POLISH. Let dry.