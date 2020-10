OPI

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

Keep a little something for youself and split this gift set into two gift-able sets, something for you and someone special. Contains 10 Mini Nail Lacquers 3.75 mL – 0.125 Fl. Oz. Shades: Alpine Snow, Bubble Bath, Big Apple Red, Malaga Wine, Tickle My France-y, Lincoln Park After Dark, Pompeii Purple, Strawberry Margarita, Russian Navy and Kyoto Pearl.