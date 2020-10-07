Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
OPI
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from OPI
OPI
Pro Spa Micro-exfoliating Hand Polish
$25.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
OPI
Expert Touch Lacquer Remover
$5.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
OPI
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection
$13.00
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Puttin’ On The Glitz
$13.00
from
OPI
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted