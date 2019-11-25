OPI

Hello Kitty Nail Lacquer Collection

OPI will partner with Sanrio this holiday season to celebrate their most iconic little girl, Hello Kitty's 45th anniversary. This collection is sure to be on everyone's Holiday must-have list. In addition to the new limited edition shades, They are bringing back "Let's Be Friends", for a total of 15 shades. All the more reason everyone is invited to this fabulous birthday party!Nail lacquer is the original nail polish formula that reinvented quality nail color, your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly Wrap yourself in this rich red. Add romance and love to every look. Made in the USA.OPI Nail Lacquer Shade Chart.