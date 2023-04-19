OPI

Opi Gel Color, One Chic Chick, Yellow Gel Nail Polish, Soft Shades Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz

$20.86

Buy Now Review It

Opi gelcolor prohealth is available in over 140 of your favorite opi colors With your gelcolor manicure lasting over two weeks you will spend less time at the salon and more time doing the things you love Opi's makeup technology will leave you with a stronger and brighter gelcolor manicure Product Description Shine-intense OPI GelColor nail shades cure in 30 seconds under a LED light and last for weeks. Fast, polish-on application. Non-damaging application and removal. Made in the USA. Brand Story OPI is the #1 salon nail brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, nail treatments, and skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.