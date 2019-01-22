OPI

Give your nails a professional, clean and smooth appearance with this OPI Nail File. It's made of hardened glass with an everlasting abrasive surface that remains permanently etched into it. Unlike a disposable nail file, this tool is sanitizable and reusable. It features a fine grit that smooths and polishes the edges and rough spots for a soft feel. With regular use, it also prevents your nails from chipping and peeling so they grow stronger. The package includes a clear plastic tube with a cap for safe storage and easy transport, as needed.