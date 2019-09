OPI

OPI Alpine Snow (15ml) is fresh, crisp white, perfect for French tips. OPI Alpine Snow Nail Lacquer contains no DBP, toluene, or formaldehyde, and features OPI’s exclusive ProWide™ Brush for the ultimate in application.