Gucci

Ophidia Mini Gg Supreme Cross-body Bag

£715.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Alessandro Michele turns to a number of Gucci’s house signatures for this brown Ophidia cross-body mini bag. It’s crafted in Italy from iconic GG Supreme canvas set with the storied red and green Web stripes – originally inspired by vintage saddled straps – while the logo plaque has been used since the 1970s. Adjust the long shoulder strap to wear it across everyday looks. Shown here with: Gucci Peyton faux-pearl embellished leather loafers, Gucci GG tartan wool maxi skirt and Gucci Oversized logo-intarsia wool sweater Product number: 1247442