Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Saint Valentine
Ophelie Earrings Silver
$235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saint Valentine
More from Saint Valentine
Saint Valentine
Essie Pearl Bracelet
BUY
$145.00
Saint Valentine
Saint Valentine
Wabi Sabi Hoops
BUY
$155.00
Saint Valentine
Saint Valentine
Mini Pearl Hoops
BUY
$90.00
Saint Valentine
Saint Valentine
Mini Keshi Pearl Hoop Earrings
BUY
$100.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted