Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Stella McCartney

Ophelia Whistling Bikini

$110.00
At Shopbop
Floral lace detailing Bikini briefs Sheer Shell: 95% silk/5% elastane Trim: 81% polyamide/19% polyurethane Hand wash Imported, China Style #STELA21319
Featured in 1 story
Red Hot Lingerie To Buy For Valentine's Day
by Eliza Huber