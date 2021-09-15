Tanya Taylor

Ophelia Dress

$525.00 $315.00

FINAL SALE Ophelia is an update to our best-selling Inez dress. Designed in a printed stretch linen fabric, Ophelia features a fit and flare silhouette with functional buttons and a ruffle hemline for sophisticated yet playful volume. Style Ophelia with or without the removable belt for added dimension and print. Ophelia is shown here in our hand-painted Painterly Abstract print. Product Details: • Midi length • Lined, fitted bodice with V-neckline • Functional buttons & On seam pockets • Full, tiered skirt • Flutter sleeve • Removable belt Fit Details: • True to size • Sumer is 5'10" and wearing a size 4 • Hayley is 5'10" and wearing a size 14 Materials & Care: • Self: 55% Linen, 42% Rayon, 3% Spandex. Lining: 100% Cotton • Dry clean only