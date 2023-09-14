Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Lisa Says Gah
Ophelia Corset Top
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Ophelia Corset Top
BUY
$138.00
Lisa Says Gah
& Other Stories
Cropped Bow Detail Halterneck Top
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
MOTHER
The Sinful T-shirt
BUY
£132.00
Mother
Me and Em
Silk V-neck Tie Swing Blouse
BUY
£250.00
Me and Em
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Em Sandal
BUY
$106.80
$178.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Checkered Bucket Hat
BUY
$127.50
$170.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Grace Dress
BUY
$188.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Lily Quilt Skirt
BUY
$69.00
$138.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Tops
Lisa Says Gah
Ophelia Corset Top
BUY
$138.00
Lisa Says Gah
& Other Stories
Cropped Bow Detail Halterneck Top
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
MOTHER
The Sinful T-shirt
BUY
£132.00
Mother
Me and Em
Silk V-neck Tie Swing Blouse
BUY
£250.00
Me and Em
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted