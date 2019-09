Iris

Open Top Litter Box - 53cm Width

£39.99 £24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Pet Planet

The Iris Open Top Litter Box solves the problem of scattering litter with a vertical design and grooved lid. Stylish design Catch litter with the grooves on the lid to prevent scattering Design contains odours Easy to clean, removeable lid (press button on side) Includes scoop Scoop hook inside convenient for storage