Abercrombie and Fitch

Open Tie-back Slip Midi Dress

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aberombie and Fitch

Slim-fitting slip midi dress in our elevated luxe crepe fabric, featuring on-trend scrunchie straps, open-back with tie detail, side-slit detail and square neckline. Imported. Lining:100% Polyester / Body:100% Polyester Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean