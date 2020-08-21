Universal Thread

Open Layering Cardigan

$29.99

Update your knitwear collection with this Open Layering Cardigan from Universal Thread™. This long-sleeve cardigan makes a fashionable layering piece over a variety of your casual tees and tanks. It features a length that falls below the waist and a breathable knitted design to bring a cozy textured finish to your look. This women's cardigan comes with an open front for ease of wear, and a pastel lilac color to add a soft touch of design to your cool-weather ensembles. It pairs well with everything from denim and cotton tees to dresses to create versatile layering options.