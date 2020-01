Minimal Allure

Open Initial Ring

C$170.16

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Open Initial Ring, Monogram Ring, Name Ring, Personalized Ring, Double Initial Name Ring, 14K Solid Gold Ring, 14k Gold Personalized Jewelry Product Details Handmade in USA Initial Size: approximately 5.90mm x 2.50mm (each initial) Band Thickness: 1.20mm Metal: Solid 14K Gold Gold